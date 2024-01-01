$23,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Tesla Model S
Performance
2013 Tesla Model S
Performance
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
102 Turbine Dr Unit 8, North York, ON M9L 2S2
416-743-1010
$23,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
289,607KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5YJSA1DPXDFP06841
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 289,607 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
.FREE SUPER CHARGING FOR LIFE
. 21 inch all seasons full chrome delete blacked
!!!!!THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE!!!!
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, TopNotch Auto Sales welcomes it.
. 21 inch all seasons full chrome delete blacked
!!!!!THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE!!!!
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, TopNotch Auto Sales welcomes it.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Dual front knee airbags
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Reading Lights
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillights
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Chrome window trim
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Convenience
Rain sensing front wipers
Additional Features
sun visors
4-Wheel ABS
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Regenerative braking system
Front struts
Touch-sensitive controls
Rear struts
1.1 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
12V POWER OUTLET(S)
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST CENTER CONSOLE
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
Customizable instrument cluster
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY NAVIGATION SYSTEM
INTEGRATED FRONT HEADRESTS
LEATHER INTERIOR ACCENTS
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL
1.26 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
7 TOTAL SPEAKERS
200 WATTS
240 VOLT ELECTRIC CHARGE CORD
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
11.5 KW EV ON-BOARD CHARGER RATING
TESLA (SAE J3400) ELECTRIC MOTOR CHARGER CONNECTOR
12 HOURS ELECTRIC MOTOR CHARGING TIME (240V)
253 ELECTRIC MOTOR MILES PER CHARGE
310 ELECTRIC MOTOR POWER OUTPUT (KILOWATTS)
416 ELECTRIC MOTOR HP
443 ELECTRIC MOTOR TORQUE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
2013 BMW X3 xDrive28i 69,671 KM $14,950 + tax & lic
2021 Genesis G70 3.3T/AWD/SERVICE RECORDS 106,500 KM $27,950 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento LX/AWD 131,296 KM $17,950 + tax & lic
Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
102 Turbine Dr Unit 8, North York, ON M9L 2S2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-743-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,950
+ taxes & licensing
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
416-743-1010
2013 Tesla Model S