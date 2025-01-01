$9,000+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Corolla
S
Location
Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd
100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2
905-782-2676
$9,000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 201,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Look no further than this 2013 Toyota Corolla, $9,000 with a Safety Standard Certificate. HST & Lic/Reg Fee ARE EXTRA! available now at Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd. FWD, Premium cloth seats, Bluetooth connectivity. Call to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095. Business Hours: Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. North York area (Weston/Steeles). OMVIC Registered. *Lic/Reg fee $250 extra* Carfax available.
FARFAN’S AUTO SERVICE, buy with confidence today!
**Vehicle was in a collision**
Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd
