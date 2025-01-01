Menu
<p style=margin-right: 0cm; margin-left: 0cm; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;><span style=font-family: Tahoma, sans-serif;>Look no further than this<span class=apple-converted-space> </span><strong>2013 Toyota Corolla</strong>, <strong>$9,000 </strong>with a Safety Standard Certificate.<span class=apple-converted-space>  </span><strong>HST & Lic/Reg Fee <u>ARE EXTRA! </u></strong>available now at F</span><span style=font-family: Tahoma, sans-serif;>arfans Auto Service Centre Ltd.</span><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Tahoma, sans-serif;> FWD, Premium cloth seats, Bluetooth connectivity. </span><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Tahoma, sans-serif;>Call to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095. <u>Business Hours</u>: Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. North York area (Weston/Steeles). OMVIC Registered. <strong><span style=font-weight: normal;>*Lic/Reg fee $250 extra* </span></strong>Carfax available. </span></p><p style=margin-right: 0cm; margin-left: 0cm; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;><span style=font-family: Tahoma, sans-serif;><strong><span style=font-weight: normal;>FARFAN’S AUTO SERVICE, buy with confidence today!</span></strong></span></p><p style=margin-right: 0cm; margin-left: 0cm; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;><span style=font-family: Tahoma, sans-serif;><strong><span style=font-weight: normal;>**Vehicle was in a collision**</span></strong></span></p>

2013 Toyota Corolla

201,000 KM

$9,000

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Corolla

S

12414918

2013 Toyota Corolla

S

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

905-782-2676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
201,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE2DC071561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Look no further than this 2013 Toyota Corolla, $9,000 with a Safety Standard Certificate.  HST & Lic/Reg Fee ARE EXTRA! available now at Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd. FWD, Premium cloth seats, Bluetooth connectivity. Call to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095. Business Hours: Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. North York area (Weston/Steeles). OMVIC Registered. *Lic/Reg fee $250 extra* Carfax available. 

FARFAN’S AUTO SERVICE, buy with confidence today!

**Vehicle was in a collision**

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2
$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

905-782-2676

2013 Toyota Corolla