Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota Corolla

106,973 KM

Details Description Features

$15,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Corolla

2013 Toyota Corolla

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Corolla

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

  1. 1678400675
  2. 1678400681
  3. 1678400686
  4. 1678400691
  5. 1678400696
  6. 1678400701
  7. 1678400706
  8. 1678400715
  9. 1678400723
  10. 1678400731
  11. 1678400738
  12. 1678400745
  13. 1678400752
  14. 1678400759
  15. 1678400769
  16. 1678400778
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
106,973KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9700864
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE8DC059530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,973 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Toyota Corolla, a Great Commuter Choice !

 

GREAT CONDITION, this 2013 Toyota Corolla comes with a 1.8 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 132 HORSEPOWER.

 

Well reviewed:  "In the highly competitive compact car class , the 2013 Toyota Corolla holds its own with easy-to-use interior controls, decent fuel economy estimates, and one of the 

 

best reliability ratings in its class," (cars.usnews.com).

 

PERFECT RELIABILITY RATING FROM JD POWER AND ASSOCIATES !

 

COMES WITH HEATED SEATS AND SUNROOF !

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

 

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you ! 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vision Fine Cars

2013 Toyota Corolla
106,973 KM
$15,950 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Prius
35,264 KM
$36,950 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Corolla
85,127 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vision Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

Call Dealer

416-736-XXXX

(click to show)

416-736-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory