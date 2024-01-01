Menu
2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Sunroof, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Eco Mode, Sport Mode, A/C, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Cruise Control, And More. 
Odometer: 260,000 KM.
Call Us: (416) 766-6226
Monaco Motorcars Inc.
Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Business Hours:
Monday - Friday : 10am - 7pm
Saturday : 10am - 5pm
Sunday : Closed An additional cost of $699 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from. CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excludes HST and Licensing Fees.

2013 Toyota RAV4

260,000 KM

$13,488

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD - SUNROOF|CAMERA|HEATED SEAT|ALLOYS

2013 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD - SUNROOF|CAMERA|HEATED SEAT|ALLOYS

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,488

+ taxes & licensing

260,000KM
VIN 2T3RFREV3DW087327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 260,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Sunroof, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Eco Mode, Sport Mode, A/C, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Cruise Control, And More. 

Odometer: 260,000 KM.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday : 10am - 7pm

Saturday : 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don't have to. An additional cost of $699 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excludes HST and Licensing Fees.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-766-6226

2013 Toyota RAV4