2013 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-743-1010
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
145,161KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3WFREV2DW033004
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 145,161 KM
Vehicle Description
****COMING SOON****
!!!!!THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE!!!!
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment. Looking forward to seeing you !
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, TopNotch Auto Sales welcomes it.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Safety brake pedal system
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
Automatic climate control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4.15 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillights
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black roof rails
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Driver knee airbags
Heated Side Mirrors
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane steering wheel trim
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DIAMETER 23 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
DIAMETER 25 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
POWER GLASS MOONROOF / SUNROOF
REAR CENTER ARMRESTS
6 DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
ONE-TOUCH FOLD FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
2013 Toyota RAV4