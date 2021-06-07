Menu
2013 Toyota RAV4

133,936 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CrediCar

416-639-2142

2013 Toyota RAV4

2013 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2013 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

133,936KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7225496
  • Stock #: L0742
  • VIN: 2t3wfrev4dw053254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # L0742
  • Mileage 133,936 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

Full disclosure (history/accident search)

CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you dont fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

CrediCar

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

