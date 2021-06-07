2013 Toyota Sienna

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

$22,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 1 4 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7316339

7316339 Stock #: DS055229

DS055229 VIN: 5TDDK3DC2DS055229

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 115,142 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Universal Garage Door Opener Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera Wheel Locks Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Knee Air Bag Transmission Overdrive Switch Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor

