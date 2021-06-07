Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota Sienna

115,142 KM

Details Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eli Motors

416-739-6135

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Sienna

2013 Toyota Sienna

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Sienna

XLE

Location

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-739-6135

  1. 1625851739
  2. 1625851739
  3. 1625851739
  4. 1625851739
  5. 1625851739
  6. 1625851739
  7. 1625851739
  8. 1625851739
  9. 1625851739
  10. 1625851739
  11. 1625851739
  12. 1625851739
  13. 1625851739
  14. 1625851739
  15. 1625851739
  16. 1625851739
  17. 1625851739
  18. 1625851739
  19. 1625851739
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,142KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7316339
  • Stock #: DS055229
  • VIN: 5TDDK3DC2DS055229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 115,142 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Universal Garage Door Opener
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eli Motors

2011 Volvo XC70 T6 L...
 173,326 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Sienna L...
 158,872 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2016 Porsche Cayenne...
 95,383 KM
$39,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Eli Motors

Eli Motors

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

Call Dealer

416-739-XXXX

(click to show)

416-739-6135

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory