5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2013 Toyota Sienna, a Van with a Great Reputation !
GREAT CONDITION, this 2013 Toyota Sienna comes with a 3.5 LITRE 6 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 266 HORSEPOWER.
7 SEATER !
Well reviewed: 5/5 RELIABLITY RATING JD POWER AND ASSOCIATES
"The 2013 Toyota Sienna is a good used minivan. It offers plenty of engine power, whether you’re scooting around town or racing up to highway speed. Cabin and storage space are good. The seats are comfortable, especially the available second-row captains’ chairs,"(cars.usnews.com).
"The Toyota Sienna sets the standard for minivans. Sienna benefits from sharp, handsome styling that borrows design cues from SUVs and sedans. The Sienna SE is the most carlike in its handling, but all Sienna models are appealing in their own way, and versatility may in fact be the Sienna's greatest virtue," (newcartestdrive.com).
INCLUDES BACK UP CAMERA !
Comes comemplete with poewr locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
