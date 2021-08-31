Menu
2013 Toyota Sienna

275,124 KM

Details Description Features

$15,950

+ tax & licensing
$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2013 Toyota Sienna

2013 Toyota Sienna

LE Mobility

2013 Toyota Sienna

LE Mobility

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

275,124KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8063107
  • VIN: 5TDKK3DC9DS317044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 275,124 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Toyota Sienna, a Van with a Great Reputation !

 

GREAT CONDITION, this 2013 Toyota Sienna comes with a 3.5 LITRE 6 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 266 HORSEPOWER.

 

7 SEATER !

 

Well reviewed: 5/5 RELIABLITY RATING JD POWER AND ASSOCIATES

 

"The 2013 Toyota Sienna is a good used minivan. It offers plenty of engine power, whether you’re scooting around town or racing up to highway speed. Cabin and storage space are good. The seats are comfortable, especially the available second-row captains’ chairs,"(cars.usnews.com).

 

"The Toyota Sienna sets the standard for minivans. Sienna benefits from sharp, handsome styling that borrows design cues from SUVs and sedans. The Sienna SE is the most carlike in its handling, but all Sienna models are appealing in their own way, and versatility may in fact be the Sienna's greatest virtue," (newcartestdrive.com).

 

INCLUDES BACK UP CAMERA !

 

Comes comemplete with poewr locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

