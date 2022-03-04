$18,990+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Sienna
XLE/AWD/7 PASSENGER
Location
YorkTown Motors
98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6
416-398-8899
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
211,888KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8486604
- VIN: 5TDYK3DC2DS331314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Transmission Overdrive Switch
YorkTown Motors
98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6