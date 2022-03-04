2013 Toyota Sienna

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990 + taxes & licensing 2 1 1 , 8 8 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8486604

8486604 Stock #: 3564

3564 VIN: 5TDYK3DC2DS331314

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 211,888 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Wheel Locks Transmission Overdrive Switch Sun/Moonroof

