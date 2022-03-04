$23,880+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-507-5798
2013 Toyota Sienna
5DR V6 LE 7-PASS AWD
Location
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
888-507-5798
$23,880
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8600564
- Stock #: 153887
- VIN: 5TDJK3DC5DS057124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Toyota Sienna 5dr LE 7-Pass AWD Automatic 3.5L 6-Cyl Gasoline
This is a SALE Price: $23480 Actual Price $24498
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :
https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq
The car is in mint condition, One Owner car
We do Financing on the spot
Key Features:
Reverse camera Captain seats
* Entertainment System with 9" display
* Tire Pressure Monitoring System
* Advanced Compatibility Engineering
* Six standard airbags
Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified.
Financing Available on the spot
* Please call for showing and availability: +1-416-661-7070
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
AUTO PLUTO delivers excellent customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price to competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
AUTO PLUTO delivers excellent customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price to competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St #4 North York ON M3J1N6
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.