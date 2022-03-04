Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota Sienna

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Sienna

2013 Toyota Sienna

5DR V6 LE 7-PASS AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Sienna

5DR V6 LE 7-PASS AWD

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

Contact Seller

$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8600564
  • Stock #: 153887
  • VIN: 5TDJK3DC5DS057124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Toyota Sienna 5dr LE 7-Pass AWD Automatic 3.5L 6-Cyl Gasoline
This is a SALE Price: $23480 Actual Price $24498
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :

https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq
The car is in mint condition, One Owner car
We do Financing on the spot

Key Features:
Reverse camera Captain seats
* Entertainment System with 9" display
* Tire Pressure Monitoring System
* Advanced Compatibility Engineering
* Six standard airbags



Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified.
Financing Available on the spot

* Please call for showing and availability: +1-416-661-7070

All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
AUTO PLUTO delivers excellent customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price to competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.

AUTO PLUTO delivers excellent customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price to competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St #4 North York ON M3J1N6

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoPluto

2013 Toyota Sienna 5...
 147,000 KM
$23,880 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 85,000 KM
$21,480 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic Sdn...
 152,000 KM
$13,880 + tax & lic

Email AutoPluto

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Call Dealer

888-507-XXXX

(click to show)

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory