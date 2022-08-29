2013 Toyota Sienna

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 4 , 1 0 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9038101

9038101 Stock #: 3616

3616 VIN: 5TDKK3DC9DS404538

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 154,101 KM

Vehicle Features Packages LE Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Sliding Doors Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Locks Knee Air Bag Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.