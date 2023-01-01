2013 Toyota Sienna

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,777 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 2 , 8 9 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9745816

9745816 Stock #: 3601

3601 VIN: 5TDXK3DC9DS384278

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Cream

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3601

Mileage 142,896 KM

Vehicle Features Packages UPGRADE SE PKG | BACK UP CAM | POWER DOORS SUNROOF | DVD Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Sliding Doors Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Additional Features Wheel Locks Knee Air Bag Transmission Overdrive Switch Premium Synthetic Seats Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.