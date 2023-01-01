Menu
2013 Toyota Sienna

142,896 KM

Details Description Features

$24,777

+ tax & licensing
$24,777

+ taxes & licensing

YorkTown Motors

416-398-8899

2013 Toyota Sienna

2013 Toyota Sienna

5DR V6 SE 8-PASS FWD

2013 Toyota Sienna

5DR V6 SE 8-PASS FWD

Location

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

416-398-8899

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,777

+ taxes & licensing

142,896KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9745816
  • Stock #: 3601
  • VIN: 5TDXK3DC9DS384278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3601
  • Mileage 142,896 KM

Vehicle Description

SE FWD MODEL | POWER DOORS | BACKUP CAMERA | HALF LEATHER HALF CLOTH SEATS | REAR HEADREST DVD WITH NETFLIX & YOU TUBE | CHROM ACCENT TRIM & DOOR HANDLES | REAR SPOILER | POWER DOORS | 3RD ROW SEATING | REAR HEAT & AIR CONDITIONING | AIR CONDITIONING | AM/FM STEREO | ANALOG GAUGES | ANTI-LOCK BRAKES (ABS) | ANTI-THEFT | AUXILIARY 12V OUTLET | BUCKET SEATS | CAPTAINS CHAIRS | CD PLAYER | CENTER ARM REST | CHILD-SAFETY LOCKS | CONVENIENCE LIGHTING PKG | COURTESY LIGHTS | CRUISE CONTROL | CUP HOLDER | DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHT | DIGITAL CLOCK | DOOR MAP POCKETS | DUAL AIRBAG | DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL | DUAL SLIDING DOORS | FULLY LOADED | HALOGEN HEADLIGHTS | INTERMITTENT WIPERS | MP3 CD PLAYER | POWER LOCKS | POWER MIRRORS | POWER SLIDING DOORS | POWER STEERING | POWER WINDOWS | POWER-ASSIST DISC BRAKES | REAR WINDOW WIPER | FOLDING REAR SEASTS | SECURITY SYSTEM | POWER REAR WINDOW | SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEATS | STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS | TACHOMETER | TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL | TILT STEERING | TINTED WINDOWS | TRACTION CONTROL | TRIP COMPUTER | TRIP ODOMETER | ALLOY WHEELS | FOG LIGHTS & AND MUCH MORE!!

 

 

 

****As per OMVIC regulations: Safety Certification is available for $495. Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve.

"This vehicle is not driveable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and E-Testing are available for $495."

Financing Products & Services are Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C

Prices are subject to finance purchases only. Cash purchase prices may vary and may be higher by $1000 or more on select vehicles.

*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free.
Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs!
At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you!

Vehicle Features

Packages

UPGRADE SE PKG | BACK UP CAM | POWER DOORS
SUNROOF | DVD

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Premium Synthetic Seats
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

