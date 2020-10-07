Menu
2013 Toyota Tundra

269,158 KM

Details Description

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Centreline Auto Group Inc

416-739-9800

SR-5 $17,995+HST+LIC FEE / CLEAN CARFAX / CERTIFIED / DOUBLE CAB / LONG BOX

Location

Centreline Auto Group Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W - Unit #1, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-739-9800

269,158KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6021504
  • Stock #: S-581
  • VIN: 5TFCY5F14DX014628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # S-581
  • Mileage 269,158 KM

Vehicle Description

$17,995 + HST+ Licence Fees. DOUBLE CAB SR-5 PACKAGE LONG BOX , Local Truck sold Fully Certified with a Clean CarFax report available, loaded with full power package,5 passenger leather seating for the whole crew!!!, automatic, AWD, A/C, factory rims, heated seats, steering wheel controls, rear glass, tinted glass, bed liner, AM/FM CD Player, tinted windows, 2 keys with remote, step boards. great truck ready for work or play!! finished in Grey Metallic on Black Leather Interior, Looks and drives Like New!. BUY WITH OUR - NO HAGGLE!! NO HIDDEN FEES!! NO ADMIN FEES!! NO CERTIFICATION FEES!! ONLY $17.995 +HST+ License Fees. WOW WHAT DEAL!! Sold Fully Certified (At no charge to you). Buy with Confidence at Centreline Auto Group. We have been selling Cars, Trucks and SUV's for over 25 years!! .Warranties Available for all makes and models. LOTS OF TRUCKS AVAILABLE ALL THE TIME!!Click her to see a FREE CARFAX REPORT : https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=wA1pAbAA1/h6E/h9...OUR SERVICE DEPARTMENT IS NOW OPEN!!!We are located at 5385 Steeles Ave West , (Steeles & Barmac Dr) Call for an appointment today!! 416-739-9800Located at 5385 Steeles Avenue West . Our Sales and Service Department services clients from Toronto, Markham, Newmarket, Woodbridge, Vaughan, Maple, and the GTA. All our cars come with complete CarFax Reports and are Certified to the Highest Standards. We are OMVIC Licensed and a proud member of The Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA).Check out our 5 star Google / Car Guru reviews: https://www.centrelineauto.ca/reviewsYou can always reach us at:Telephone: 416-739-9800Check out our full inventory at www.centrelineauto.caEmail: info@centrelineauto.caInstagram: @centrelineautoHOURS:Monday Thursday: 9AM-7PM (By appointment after 7PM)Friday: 9AM-5PMSaturday: 9AM-5PMSUNDAY BY APPOINTMENTNO HIDDEN FEES, NO-HASSLE, NO HAGGLE, NO-ADMIN FEES, NO-SAFETY FEES, JUST OUR BEST PRICE UP-FRONT, The Price listed is the PRICE!!... No Surprises

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Centreline Auto Group Inc

Centreline Auto Group Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W - Unit #1, North York, ON M9L 1R6

