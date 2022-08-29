Menu
2013 Toyota Venza

52,315 KM

$20,950

+ tax & licensing
$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2013 Toyota Venza

2013 Toyota Venza

2013 Toyota Venza

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

52,315KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9068635
  • VIN: 4T3ZA3BB0DU065307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,315 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Toyota Venza, a Great Choice for a Reliable Family Vehicle ! 

 

AMAZING CONDTION, this 2013 Toyota Venza comes with a 2.7 LITRE 4 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 184 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Well reviewed:"...it's a competitive and comfortable family vehicle," (edumunds.com).

 

"With its superb reliability rating and low ownership costs, the used 2013 Toyota Venza sits in the top half of our rankings," (cars.usnews.com).

 

BACK UP CAMERA INCLUDED !

 

PERFECT RELIABLITY RATING, 5/5 JD POWER AND ASSOCIATES !

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

 

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you ! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

