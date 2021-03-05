Menu
2013 Volkswagen Beetle

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,780

+ tax & licensing
$15,780

+ taxes & licensing

Access Motors

416-736-7641

2013 Volkswagen Beetle

2013 Volkswagen Beetle

Coupe 2dr Cpe 2.0L TSI Man Super Beetle

2013 Volkswagen Beetle

Coupe 2dr Cpe 2.0L TSI Man Super Beetle

Location

Access Motors

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

416-736-7641

$15,780

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6639524
  • Stock #: 9169
  • VIN: 3VW4S7AT6DM675025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 9169
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WHAT A CAR !!! HARD FIND !!! SUPER FAST TURBO MANUAL 6 SPEED !!! EXTRA CLEAN FULLY LOADED WITH SUNROOF BLUETOOTH CAMERA NAVIGATION AND ALL, BEAUTIFUL BLACK ON TWO TON BLACK AND RED LEATHER INTERIOR, FREE OF ACCIDENT CLEAN CARFAX !!! VERY WELL MAINTAINED WELL KEPT, ALL MAINTENANCE DONE AT VW STORE, Looks and drives A1,
All service regards are available
come for test drive and financing approval
ITS A WOLF IN THE LAMBs SKIN

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Manual
FWD

Access Motors

Access Motors

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

416-736-7641

