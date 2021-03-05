Menu
2013 Volkswagen Beetle

147,000 KM

$16,680

+ tax & licensing
$16,680

+ taxes & licensing

Access Motors

416-736-7641

2013 Volkswagen Beetle

2013 Volkswagen Beetle

2.0T Turbo

2013 Volkswagen Beetle

2.0T Turbo

Location

Access Motors

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

416-736-7641

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$16,680

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6644111
  VIN: 3VW4S7AT6DM675025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WHAT A CAR !!! HARD FIND !!! SUPER FAST TURBO MANUAL 6 SPEED !!! EXTRA CLEAN FULLY LOADED WITH SUNROOF BLUETOOTH CAMERA NAVIGATION AND ALL, BEAUTIFUL BLACK ON TWO TON BLACK AND RED LEATHER INTERIOR, FREE OF ACCIDENT CLEAN CARFAX !!! VERY WELL MAINTAINED WELL KEPT, ALL MAINTENANCE DONE AT VW STORE, Looks and drives A1,
All service regards are available
come for test drive and financing approval
ITS A WOLF IN THE LAMBs SKIN

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Manual
FWD
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

