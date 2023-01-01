Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Volkswagen Golf

132,598 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Golf

2013 Volkswagen Golf

TRENDLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Golf

TRENDLINE

Location

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

  1. 1691571151
  2. 1691571151
  3. 1691571151
  4. 1691571151
  5. 1691571151
  6. 1691571151
  7. 1691571151
  8. 1691571151
  9. 1691571151
  10. 1691571151
  11. 1691571151
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
132,598KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10278462
  • VIN: WVWDA7AJ4DW038509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,598 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 vw golfautomatic accertify no extra charge$8950 plus hstPlease visit our website to see our complete inventory at carviewmotor.ca Carview Motors Inc, please call 416-665-1000, we are located 1270 Finch Ave W Unit 7-8 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motors

2018 Maserati Ghibli...
 133,526 KM
$34,950 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Rang...
 85,452 KM
$49,550 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 28i
 177,525 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory