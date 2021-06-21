2013 Volkswagen Golf...

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $395

$12,900 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7528933

7528933 Stock #: 4484

4484 VIN: WVWCA7AJ8DW040484

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

