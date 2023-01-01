Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

312,213 KM

Details Description Features

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
First Choice Motors

647-407-9528

COMFORTLINE ~MANUAL, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY

Location

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

312,213KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10325559
  • Stock #: 5037
  • VIN: 3VWBK7AJ6DM377841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.

We're thrilled to offer a used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta COMFORTLINE, black color with 312,000km (STK#6455) This vehicle was $5990 NOW ON SALE FOR $4990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Manual Transmission
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Bluetooth
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning

At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.

Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.

At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!

All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

