2013 Volkswagen Jetta

109,940 KM

Details

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

Trendline

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

109,940KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7683721
  • VIN: 3VW637AJXDM231960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,940 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid, an Amazing Cost Cutting Commuter !

 

AMAZING CONDITION, this 2013 volkswagen Jetta Hybrid comes with a 1.4 LITRE 174 HORSEPOWER (combined) MOTOR.

 

Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and A GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

"We like that the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid offers plenty of space, comfortable driving dynamics and great fuel economy," (edumunds.com)0

 

"The 2013 Jetta Hybrid has responsive steering and handles with impressive body control around corners, test drivers said. They added that it also rides with composure over rough roads,"  (cars.usnews.com).

 

CLEAN CAR FAX !

 

AMAZING GAS MILEAGE: 42 MILES PER GALLON CITY, 48 MILES PER GALLON HIGHWAY.

 

Driving aids include:  NAVIGATION and  BACK UP CAMERA !

 

Comes complete with, power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

