2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid, an Amazing Cost Cutting Commuter !
AMAZING CONDITION, this 2013 volkswagen Jetta Hybrid comes with a 1.4 LITRE 174 HORSEPOWER (combined) MOTOR.
Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and A GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
"We like that the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid offers plenty of space, comfortable driving dynamics and great fuel economy," (edumunds.com)0
"The 2013 Jetta Hybrid has responsive steering and handles with impressive body control around corners, test drivers said. They added that it also rides with composure over rough roads," (cars.usnews.com).
CLEAN CAR FAX !
AMAZING GAS MILEAGE: 42 MILES PER GALLON CITY, 48 MILES PER GALLON HIGHWAY.
Driving aids include: NAVIGATION and BACK UP CAMERA !
Comes complete with, power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
