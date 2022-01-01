2013 Volkswagen Passat

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,950 + taxes & licensing 1 5 5 , 7 3 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8104420

8104420 VIN: 1VWBN7A39DC090746

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 155,737 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

