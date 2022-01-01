Menu
2013 Volkswagen Passat

155,737 KM

Details Description Features

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2013 Volkswagen Passat

2013 Volkswagen Passat

COMFORTLINE

2013 Volkswagen Passat

COMFORTLINE

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

155,737KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8104420
  • VIN: 1VWBN7A39DC090746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,737 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI, a Great Condition Low KM Diesel !

 

AMAZING CONDITION, this 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI comes with a 2 LITRE 4 CYLINDER TURBO DIESEL that puts out 140 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Well reviewed: "the Volkswagen Passat comes highly recommended, especially with the 1.8T and TDI engines," (edumunds.com).

 

"Ride quality is comfortable, tuned for highways. Fit and finish has that Teutonic feel, with tight tolerances and quality materials," (newcartestdrive.com).

 

"The Passat strikes a great balance between ride comfort and handling. Its suspension glides over bumps and dips comfortably, while also keeping the sedan stable around tight turns. 

 

The steering responds briskly to inputs as well," (cars.usnews.com).

 

AMAZING FUEL ECONOMY, 43 MILES PER GALLON (hwy) !

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

