Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Volkswagen Passat CC

280,517 KM

Details Description Features

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

First Choice Motors

647-407-9528

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Passat CC

2013 Volkswagen Passat CC

SPORT ~MANUAL, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Passat CC

SPORT ~MANUAL, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~

Location

First Choice Motors

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-407-9528

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
280,517KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10553544
  • Stock #: 6671
  • VIN: WVWAN7AN0DE509586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6671
  • Mileage 280,517 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.

We're thrilled to offer a used 2013 Volkswagen CC SPORT, black color with 280,000km (STK#6671) This vehicle was $9990 NOW ON SALE FOR $8990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Manual Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning

At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.

Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.

At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!

All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system

Exterior

Tinted Glass
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Front fog lights

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Chrome Interior Accents

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers

Seating

Heated Driver Seat

Comfort

Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
3.94 Axle Ratio
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic Parking Brake

Trim

Leather shift knob trim

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Oil Pressure Gauge
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3-point front seatbelts
HID/Xenon Headlights
Multi-function display
Brake drying
Automatic hazard warning lights
Premium brand
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT AND REAR WHEEL LOCKS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
6 DISC IN-DASH CD
ALERT SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
3.0 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
0.5 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
CHROME BODY SIDE MOLDINGS
1.0 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
16.4 STEERING RATIO
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
140 AMPS ALTERNATOR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From First Choice Motors

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 93,875 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 193,049 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota RAV4 SPO...
 184,218 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic

Email First Choice Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
First Choice Motors

First Choice Motors

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Call Dealer

647-407-XXXX

(click to show)

647-407-9528

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory