2013 Volkswagen Passat CC

132,000 KM

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

FULLY LOADED,NAVI,BACK CAM WELL MAINTAIN

FULLY LOADED,NAVI,BACK CAM WELL MAINTAIN

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

132,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9815236
  • Stock #: 2216
  • VIN: WVWRN7AN6DE500216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. 

 

AUTO REV

4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B

4459 Chesswood Dr

Toronto, ON

M3J 2C2

 

T: (416)636-7776

EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM

 

Monday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Tuesday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Wednesday:      10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Thursday:          10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Friday:               10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Saturdays:         10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sundays:                       CLOSED

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

