Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Acura MDX

209,526 KM

Details Description

$15,587

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,587

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2014 Acura MDX

2014 Acura MDX

SH-AWD|NAV|CREAMLEATHER|WOOD|7PASSENGER|SUNROOF|++

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Acura MDX

SH-AWD|NAV|CREAMLEATHER|WOOD|7PASSENGER|SUNROOF|++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 10151361
  2. 10151361
  3. 10151361
  4. 10151361
  5. 10151361
  6. 10151361
  7. 10151361
  8. 10151361
  9. 10151361
  10. 10151361
  11. 10151361
  12. 10151361
  13. 10151361
  14. 10151361
  15. 10151361
  16. 10151361
  17. 10151361
  18. 10151361
  19. 10151361
  20. 10151361
  21. 10151361
  22. 10151361
  23. 10151361
  24. 10151361
  25. 10151361
  26. 10151361
  27. 10151361
  28. 10151361
  29. 10151361
Contact Seller

$15,587

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
209,526KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10151361
  • Stock #: J4541
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H49EB503412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Forest Mist Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J4541
  • Mileage 209,526 KM

Vehicle Description

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : SH-AWD! SIDE STEPS! 7 PASSENGER SEATS! WOOD GRAIN TRIMS! HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN GREEN ON MATCHING CREAM INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, BLIND SPOT INFO, AM/FM/SATELLITE/CD PLAYER/USB/AUX, PREMIUM ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM ELS STUDIO SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH TO START, AND MUCH MORE!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Favorit Motors

2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 198,309 KM
$14,987 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Maxima S...
 156,663 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2022 Mercedes-Benz G...
 35,044 KM
$74,995 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory