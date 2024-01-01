$12,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Acura MDX
ELITE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!
2014 Acura MDX
ELITE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
218,276KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FRYD4H86EB505315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8086
- Mileage 218,276 KM
Vehicle Description
** ** SPECIAL LIMITED TIME OFFER ** ** PURCHASE ANY VEHICLE THIS WEEK AND RECEIVE 4 BRAND-NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AT NO ADDITIONAL COST!!! DON T MISS THIS EXCLUSIVE CHANCE TO UPGRADE YOUR RIDE AND STAY PREPARED FOR ANY WEATHER!!!
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Ontario of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 500 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2014 Acura MDX ELITE SH-AWD, grey color with 218,000km (STK#8086) This vehicle was $14990 NOW ON SALE FOR $12990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Navigation
- All wheel drive
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- 7 Passenger
- DVD
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind. All Carfax Canada History Reports will be available to view & print from our website www.fcmotors.ca or Shop.fcmotors.ca
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 500 cars, mostly Acura ,Audi ,BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Lexus, Lincoln, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota & Volvo. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $12.50 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Lane Keeping Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Video Remote Control
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Heated Rear Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Cornering brake control
4.25 Axle Ratio
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Powertrain
Center limited slip differential
Additional Features
WIRELESS HEADPHONES
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Cooled Driver Seat
Cooled Passenger Seat
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver knee airbags
Dual Tip Exhaust
trailer stability control
FRONT PARKING SENSORS
speed sensitive volume control
Leather door trim
3-point front seatbelts
Premium leather upholstery
Aluminum door sill trim
Trailer Wiring
Rear Headphone Jacks
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Footwell lights
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Hill holder control
Third row seat folding
Lane deviation sensors
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
115V POWER OUTLET(S)
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
PUDDLE LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
ALERT SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
1 SUBWOOFER
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
PERFORATED UPHOLSTERY ACCENTS
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
ALLOY DASH TRIM
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
HARD DRIVE NAVIGATION SYSTEM
SIMULATED ALLOY CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
POWER REAR SEAT EASY ENTRY
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADE
REAR MULTI-VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
5.1 SURROUND SOUND
DVD AUDIO IN-DASH CD
SEPARATE REAR AUDIO
POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL
DVD PLAYER VIDEO SYSTEM
12 TOTAL SPEAKERS
ACURALINK INFOTAINMENT
15GB HARD DRIVE
546 WATTS
SPLIT-SCREEN DISPLAY VIDEO MONITOR
SEMI-AUTOMATIC ADAPTIVE STOP AND GO CRUISE CONTROL
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
LANE CENTERING AUTONOMOUS LANE GUIDANCE
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
CHROME ROOF RACK CROSSBARS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
ELS STUDIO PREMIUM BRAND
ACOUSTIC FRONT SIDE LAMINATED GLASS
FOLDABLE THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
Call Dealer
647-407-XXXX(click to show)
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2014 Acura MDX