LOADED>> LOADED>> LOADED 2014 ACURA MDX with NAVI PACKAGE **** First year of the new body style is luxury at its finest .. Acura Option >> NAVIGATION >> REVERES Cameras >> >> 7 Passenger seating. The 2014 Acura MDX is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 290 hp and 267 pound-feet of torque. Factory options also include LEATHER HEATED SEATS>>. POWER TAILGATE>> FACTORY ALLOYS>. PUSH START>> STEERING CONTROLS ...BLIND SPOT and more Even more complete and desirable than its successful predecessor, the all-new 2014 Acura MDX is a top pick for a luxury crossover SUV, offering abundant refinement, luxury and comfort. **ACURA MDX is techno heaven Heres what youll find: remote engine start, multi-information touchscreen with menus and sub-menus, 12-speaker audio system, 546-watt amplifier and 5.1-channel surround sound, and a range of safety-related systems and features, adaptive cruise control with Low-Speed Follow and REAR View Camera. Plus, the interior itself more high-tech than luxurious is awash in high-quality materials and complementary trim bits. Its quiet, too, thanks to the acoustic glass windshield and front windows, thicker rear door glass, triple side-sill door seals and Active Noise Control technology. *****
