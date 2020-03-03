Menu
2014 Acura MDX

SH-AWD 4dr Nav Pkg

2014 Acura MDX

SH-AWD 4dr Nav Pkg

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 124,500KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4740876
  VIN: 5fryd4h4xeb506187
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

LOADED>> LOADED>> LOADED 2014 ACURA MDX with NAVI PACKAGE **** First year of the new body style is luxury at its finest .. Acura Option >> NAVIGATION >> REVERES Cameras >> >> 7 Passenger seating. The 2014 Acura MDX is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 290 hp and 267 pound-feet of torque. Factory options also include LEATHER HEATED SEATS>>. POWER TAILGATE>> FACTORY ALLOYS>. PUSH START>> STEERING CONTROLS ...BLIND SPOT and more Even more complete and desirable than its successful predecessor, the all-new 2014 Acura MDX is a top pick for a luxury crossover SUV, offering abundant refinement, luxury and comfort. **ACURA MDX is techno heaven Heres what youll find: remote engine start, multi-information touchscreen with menus and sub-menus, 12-speaker audio system, 546-watt amplifier and 5.1-channel surround sound, and a range of safety-related systems and features, adaptive cruise control with Low-Speed Follow and REAR View Camera. Plus, the interior itself more high-tech than luxurious is awash in high-quality materials and complementary trim bits. Its quiet, too, thanks to the acoustic glass windshield and front windows, thicker rear door glass, triple side-sill door seals and Active Noise Control technology. *****

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Tow Package
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Trailer Hitch
  • tinted windows
  • Off-Road Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Digital clock
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Tonneau Cover
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Curb Side Mirrors
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Heads-Up Display
  • DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Home Link System
  • Captains Chairs
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Audio Voice Control

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

Send A Message