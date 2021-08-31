+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2014 Acura MDX, a Great Luxury-Family SUV !
GREAT CONDITION, this 2014 Acura MDX comes with a 3.5 LITRE 6 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 265 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
Winner 2014 Best Luxury 3-Row Midsize SUV for the Money
Winner 2014 Best Luxury 3-Row SUV for FamilieS (cars.usnews.com)
"The 2014 Acura MDX is a good all-around vehicle and a good car for families. It has ample power, a quality interior, and excellent safety ratings," (cars.usnews.com).
Driving aids include: NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, COLLISION WARNING, and ALL WHEEL DRIVE.
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
