Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Acura MDX

243,981 KM

Details Description Features

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

Contact Seller
2014 Acura MDX

2014 Acura MDX

Nav Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Acura MDX

Nav Pkg

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

243,981KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7721875
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H47EB501738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 243,981 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Acura MDX, a Great Luxury-Family SUV !

 

GREAT CONDITION, this 2014 Acura MDX comes with a 3.5 LITRE 6 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 265 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Winner 2014 Best Luxury 3-Row Midsize SUV for the Money

Winner 2014 Best Luxury 3-Row SUV for FamilieS (cars.usnews.com)

 

"The 2014 Acura MDX is a good all-around vehicle and a good car for families. It has ample power, a quality interior, and excellent safety ratings," (cars.usnews.com).

 

Driving aids include: NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, COLLISION WARNING, and ALL WHEEL DRIVE.

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vision Fine Cars

2010 Volkswagen Jett...
 109,419 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2012 Jaguar XJ XJL
 124,974 KM
$22,950 + tax & lic
2009 Jaguar XF Premi...
 221,000 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

Call Dealer

416-736-XXXX

(click to show)

416-736-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory