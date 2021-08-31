+ taxes & licensing
2014 Audi A4 Sedan, a Great Luxury Commuter !
GREAT CONDITION, this 2014 Audi A4 comes with a 2 LITRE 4 CYLINDER TURBO ENGINE that puts out 200 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
ALL WHEEL DRIVE QUATTRO !
Well reviewed: "Its engine is strong and its handling precise, but its the A4s upscale cabin and above-average reliability that help make it a good buy in this class," (cars.usnews.com).
"Though entry-level luxury sedan competitors are plenty, the 2014 Audi A4's commendable blend of attributes is hard to beat," (edumunds.com).
"Yes, the A4 is a good used luxury small car.
The 2014 A4 has numerous strengths:
Top notch cabin materials
Comfortable seats
Two peppy engine choices
Athletic handling," (cars.usnews.com).
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call at 416 736 8000, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
