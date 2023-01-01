$14,990+ tax & licensing
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
416-633-8188
2014 Audi A4
1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
137,959KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9612868
- Stock #: 8392
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,959 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
