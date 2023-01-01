Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Audi A4

137,959 KM

Details Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

Contact Seller
2014 Audi A4

2014 Audi A4

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Audi A4

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1676220072
  2. 1676220076
  3. 1676219942
  4. 1676220072
  5. 1676220073
  6. 1676220073
  7. 1676220073
  8. 1676220073
  9. 1676220074
  10. 1676220074
  11. 1676220074
  12. 1676220074
  13. 1676220074
  14. 1676220074
  15. 1676220075
  16. 1676220075
  17. 1676220075
  18. 1676220075
  19. 1676220075
  20. 1676220076
  21. 1676220076
  22. 1676220083
  23. 1676220083
  24. 1676220076
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
137,959KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9612868
  • Stock #: 8392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,959 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

2014 Audi A4
137,959 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2010 BMW X3 28i
 179,823 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fusion Ene...
 157,138 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory