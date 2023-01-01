$13,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
Carview Motors
416-665-1000
2014 Audi A5
2dr Cpe Auto Progressiv
Location
Carview Motors
1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7
416-665-1000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
168,980KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10108728
- VIN: WAUMFBFR2EA034764
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 168,980 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 audi a5
fully loaded
AWD
certify no extra charge
$13950 plus hst
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
