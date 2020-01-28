Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Audi A6

2.0T Premium Sedan quattro Tiptronic Navi Blind Spot Assist CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Audi A6

2.0T Premium Sedan quattro Tiptronic Navi Blind Spot Assist CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER

Location

Toronto Auto Mall

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

647-748-5755

  1. 4571130
  2. 4571130
  3. 4571130
  4. 4571130
  5. 4571130
  6. 4571130
  7. 4571130
  8. 4571130
  9. 4571130
  10. 4571130
  11. 4571130
  12. 4571130
  13. 4571130
  14. 4571130
  15. 4571130
  16. 4571130
  17. 4571130
  18. 4571130
  19. 4571130
  20. 4571130
  21. 4571130
  22. 4571130
  23. 4571130
  24. 4571130
  25. 4571130
  26. 4571130
  27. 4571130
  28. 4571130
  29. 4571130
Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,320KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4571130
  • Stock #: 134813
  • VIN: WAUFFCFC3EN134813
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2014 AUDI A6 PROGRESSIV quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L I4 Turbocharged, Brown Leather, Heated Steering, Heated Seats , Audi Blind Spot Assist, HDD Navigation System, Heated Multi-Function 3-Spoke Steering Wheel, HomeLink, MMI Touch, Park Distance Control, Sport Package, Sport Suspension, Technology Package, Sunroof, Front/Rear Parking Sensors. CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS.

_____________________________________________________________________

***Financing options***This vehicle can be financed with $0 Down payment along with rates as low as 5.99% (Open Loan Option).Take advantage of 3 months no payment offers from major Canadian banks (O.A.C). All financing rates advertised are fixed and not variable. Rates may increase based on credit qualification or vehicle specs. This vehicle can be leased for personal or commercial purposes with attractive lease rates and terms. lease rates may vary depending on vehicle specs and overall credit qualification.

_____________________________________________________________________

***Extended warranty Options***This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty protection from Peoples choice warranty  and Global Warranty. Extended Warranty can be purchased from 1 to 4 years length with no kilometre restrictions Extended warranty will cover any unexpected repairs listed on your selected package up to $10,000 per repair. You can choose to repair... 

_____________________________________________________________________

***Certification*** Each Vehicle is Pre-Sale inspected by licensed mechanics. Certification can be purchased for only $599, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not road worthy.

Prices are plus HST & Licensing.

_____________________________________________________________________

***5 Reason to buy from us with confidence***

1. Every vehicle is fully reconditioned and detailed by professionals before being advertised for sale.

2. All Vehicle in our showroom are fully certified and e-tested. and mechanically inspected. (36 days Ontario safety certification Provide)

3. Every vehicle will be presented with a car proof report and or Car-fax.

4. On site financing is available to expedite and simplify your vehicle purchase experience. Bad credit specialists are available on-site to help clients with the toughest credit situations. Ask our finance specialist about qualifying for 3 to 6 months payment deferral on your next purchase.

5. All types of trades are welcome with a fair vehicle trade appraisal.


*Toronto Auto Mall is a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. We Practice and promote all in pricing with all our vehicles. No hidden fees or certification cost will be added to your purchase price. Financing Fee may be applied to certain financing terms. Advertised prices do not include provincial sales tax. 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Side Airbags
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Push Button Start
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Heated rear seats
  • 5 Passenger
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Driver Seat Height Adjustment
  • Dual Power Seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • SPORT PACKAGE
  • PREMIUM PACKAGE
  • SMART KEY
  • Fully loaded
  • BACKUP SENSORS
  • Wheel Locks
  • HID Lights
  • Tech Package
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Aux in
  • Premium Audio Package
  • Power folding side mirrors
  • 2 keys
  • Front Sensors
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
  • Nav / Navigation Package
  • Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
  • Rear Airbag
  • Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
  • Premium Interior Trim Level

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Mall

2014 Chrysler 300 RW...
 350,000 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2010 Audi Q7 TDI qua...
 234,468 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 41,411 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
Toronto Auto Mall

Toronto Auto Mall

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

647-748-XXXX

(click to show)

647-748-5755

Send A Message