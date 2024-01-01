$10,899+ tax & licensing
2014 Audi Q5
Komfort quattro 4dr *CERTIFIED*NEW TIRES*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$10,899
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,900 KM
Vehicle Description
BACK TO SCHOOL SPECIAL!! 2014 AUDI Q5 2.0T KOMFORT AWD FOR SALE, COMES WITH BRAND NEW SET OF ALL SEASON TIRES JUST IN TIME FOR WINTER. VEHICLE IS IN GREAT SHAPE WITH A CLEAN BODY AND BEAUTIFUL BROWN INTERIOR! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $10,899 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE, OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
+ taxes & licensing
