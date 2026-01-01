$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 BMW 2 Series
M235i|COUPE|RWD|REDLEATHER|EXHAUST|HARMANKARDON|+
2014 BMW 2 Series
M235i|COUPE|RWD|REDLEATHER|EXHAUST|HARMANKARDON|+
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
647-250-1016
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Estoril Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # L860A
- Mileage 110,003 KM
Vehicle Description
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : M PERFORMANCE POWERED, RWD, AWE TUNING EXHAUST, SUNROOF, CARBON-LIKE MIRROR CAPS, CARBON LIP SPOILER, SPORT MODE, ECO PRO MODE, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN BLUE WRAPPED IN CYAN WRAP ON MATCHING RED INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM M ALLOYS, M BRAKES, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!!
**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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647-250-1016