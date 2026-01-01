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**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : M PERFORMANCE POWERED, RWD, AWE TUNING EXHAUST, SUNROOF, CARBON-LIKE MIRROR CAPS, CARBON LIP SPOILER, SPORT MODE, ECO PRO MODE, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN BLUE WRAPPED IN CYAN WRAP ON MATCHING RED INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM M ALLOYS, M BRAKES, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!! **As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2014 BMW 2 Series

110,003 KM

Details Description

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 BMW 2 Series

M235i|COUPE|RWD|REDLEATHER|EXHAUST|HARMANKARDON|+

Watch This Vehicle
14173483

2014 BMW 2 Series

M235i|COUPE|RWD|REDLEATHER|EXHAUST|HARMANKARDON|+

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

647-250-1016

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Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
110,003KM
VIN WBA1J7C57EVW84263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # L860A
  • Mileage 110,003 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : M PERFORMANCE POWERED, RWD, AWE TUNING EXHAUST, SUNROOF, CARBON-LIKE MIRROR CAPS, CARBON LIP SPOILER, SPORT MODE, ECO PRO MODE, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN BLUE WRAPPED IN CYAN WRAP ON MATCHING RED INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM M ALLOYS, M BRAKES, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!!


**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
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647-250-1016

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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Favorit Motors

647-250-1016

2014 BMW 2 Series