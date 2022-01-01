Menu
2014 BMW 228i

139,762 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CrediCar

416-639-2142

2014 BMW 228i

228I

228I

2014 BMW 228i

228I

Location

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

139,762KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8095513
  • Stock #: L1276
  • VIN: WBA1F5C53EVV99684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 139,762 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

• Full disclosure (history/accident search)

• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you don’t fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CrediCar

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

