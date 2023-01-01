$17,880+ tax & licensing
$17,880
+ taxes & licensing
2014 BMW 3 Series
Sedan
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
110,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 154180
- VIN: WBA3B3C59EF545146
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
