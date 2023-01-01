2014 BMW 3 Series

$17,880 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10535253

10535253 Stock #: 154180

154180 VIN: WBA3B3C59EF545146

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 154180

Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Navigation System Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features AWD Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.