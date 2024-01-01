$14,699+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW 3 Series
328d Xdrive 4dr Sedan *LOW KMS*DIESEL*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
416-271-9996
Certified
$14,699
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,350 KM
Vehicle Description
MINT CONDITION SUPER LOW KILOMETER 2014 BMW 328d XDRIVE FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL CAR WITH TONS OF DRIVING LEFT! SUPER LOW 112,450 ORIGINAL KMS ON IT! VERY RELIABLE 2.0L TURBOCHARGED DIESEL ENGINE PROVIDING INCREDIBLE GAS MILEAGE FOR HIGHWAY AND CITY DRIVING! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $13,899 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 !
Auto Resale Inc.
