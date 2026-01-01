$8,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 BMW 3 Series
328d xDrive
2014 BMW 3 Series
328d xDrive
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$8,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
242,910KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBA3D5C57EKX95790
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 9845
- Mileage 242,910 KM
Vehicle Description
** ** SPECIAL LIMITED TIME OFFER ** ** PURCHASE ANY VEHICLE THIS WEEK AND RECEIVE 4 BRAND-NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AT NO ADDITIONAL COST!!! DON T MISS THIS EXCLUSIVE CHANCE TO UPGRADE YOUR RIDE AND STAY PREPARED FOR ANY WEATHER!!!
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2014 BMW 328d xDrive, white color with 243,000km (STK#9845) This vehicle was $9990 NOW ON SALE FOR $8990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Navigation
- All wheel drive
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day guarantee on all safety related items. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices include $22.00 OMVIC Fee. Excludes, license plates, ownership registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
*No Credit Card payments can be accepted for Vehicle Purchases*
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2014 BMW 328d xDrive, white color with 243,000km (STK#9845) This vehicle was $9990 NOW ON SALE FOR $8990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Navigation
- All wheel drive
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day guarantee on all safety related items. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices include $22.00 OMVIC Fee. Excludes, license plates, ownership registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
*No Credit Card payments can be accepted for Vehicle Purchases*
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Upholstery
rear reading lights
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests
Convenience
Rear Cupholders
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Exterior
LED Taillights
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Halogen Headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Safety
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Dual front knee airbags
Suspension
Independent front suspension classification
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
Front seatback storage
3-point front seatbelts
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
IPOD/IPHONE AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
12V POWER OUTLET(S)
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
205 WATTS
9 TOTAL SPEAKERS
ACTIVE CHARCOAL AIR FILTRATION
ALERT SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
BMW ASSIST SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MAINTENANCE STATUS SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
FUEL CUT-OFF IMPACT SENSOR
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
3 REAR HEADRESTS
BATTERY DISCONNECT IMPACT SENSOR
REAR CENTER ARMRESTS
WOOD CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
WOOD DASH TRIM
TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
ALLOY STEERING WHEEL TRIM
POWER FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
SIDE MIRRORS MEMORIZED SETTINGS
MAINTENANCE DUE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
DRIVER SEAT MEMORIZED SETTINGS
8 DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
REAR ASSIST HANDLE
8 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
CLIMATE CONTROL MEMORIZED SETTINGS
AUDIO SYSTEM MEMORIZED SETTINGS
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
HD RADIO RADIO
LAMP FAILURE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
60-40 SPLIT BENCH REAR SEAT TYPE
AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL FRONT AIR CONDITIONING
BLACK GRILLE COLOR
BODY-COLOR FRONT BUMPER COLOR
BODY-COLOR MIRROR COLOR
BODY-COLOR REAR BUMPER COLOR
COIL FRONT SPRING TYPE
COIL REAR SPRING TYPE
DIVERSITY ANTENNA TYPE
GAS FRONT SHOCK TYPE
GAS REAR SHOCK TYPE
INDEPENDENT REAR SUSPENSION CLASSIFICATION
LOW OIL PRESSURE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MULTI-LINK REAR SUSPENSION TYPE
REAR SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS
VENTILATED DISC FRONT BRAKE TYPE
BODY-COLOR DOOR HANDLE COLOR
BUCKET FRONT SEAT TYPE
FULL TIME 4WD TYPE
VENTILATED DISC REAR BRAKE TYPE
6.5 IN. INFOTAINMENT SCREEN SIZE
DOUBLE BALL JOINT FRONT SUSPENSION TYPE
STAINLESS STEEL EXHAUST TIP COLOR
REAR ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
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Call Dealer
647-407-XXXX(click to show)
$8,990
+ taxes & licensing>
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2014 BMW 3 Series