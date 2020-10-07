Menu
2014 BMW 3 Series

93,318 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Auto Mall

647-748-5755

320i xDrive Leather Bluetooth Heated Seats CLEAN CARFAX No Accidents Reported

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

93,318KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6055122
  • Stock #: 200107
  • VIN: WBA3C3C50EK200107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 200107
  • Mileage 93,318 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 BMW 320I XDRIVE 2.0L 4CYL, Leather, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Memory Seat, Keyless Go, USB Input, Auto On/Off, Sport Mode, Eco Pro Mode. Clean Carfax No Accidents Reported. 

____________________________________________________

***Financing options*** This vehicle can be financed with $0 Down payment along with rates as low as 5.99% (Open Loan Option).Take advantage of 3 months no payment offers from major Canadian banks (O.A.C). All financing rates advertised are fixed and not variable. Rates may increase based on credit qualification or vehicle specs. This vehicle can be leased for personal or commercial purposes with attractive lease rates and terms. lease rates may vary depending on vehicle specs and overall credit qualification.

____________________________________________________

***Extended warranty Options*** This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty protection from Peoples choice warranty  and Global Warranty. Extended Warranty can be purchased from 1 to 4 years length with no kilometre restrictions Extended warranty will cover any unexpected repairs listed on your selected package up to $10,000 per repair. You can choose to repair... 

____________________________________________________

***Certification*** Certification can be purchased for only $599 and is inspected by licensed mechanics, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not road worthy.

Prices are plus HST & Licensing.

____________________________________________________

***5 Reason to buy from us with confidence***

1. Every vehicle is fully reconditioned and detailed by professionals before being advertised for sale.

2. 36 days Ontario safety certification Provided upon purchase of Safety & Certify

3. Every vehicle will be presented with a car proof report and or Car-fax.

4. On site financing is available to expedite and simplify your vehicle purchase experience. Bad credit specialists are available on-site to help clients with the toughest credit situations. Ask our finance specialist about qualifying for 3 to 6 months payment deferral on your next purchase.

5. All types of trades are welcome with a fair vehicle trade appraisal.


*Toronto Auto Mall is a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. We Practice and promote all in pricing with all our vehicles. Financing Fee may be applied to certain financing terms. Advertised prices do not include provincial sales tax. 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax

