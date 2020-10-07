2014 BMW 3 Series

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger HEATED FRONT SEATS Dual Power Seats Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features AWD PREMIUM PACKAGE Accident Free Driver Side Airbag Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.