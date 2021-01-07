Menu
2014 BMW 3 Series

135,120 KM

Details

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

YorkTown Motors

888-320-9420

2014 BMW 3 Series

2014 BMW 3 Series

Red Int 335ix AWD/M-Performanc/300HP/HK Sound Syst

2014 BMW 3 Series

Red Int 335ix AWD/M-Performanc/300HP/HK Sound Syst

Location

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

888-320-9420

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

135,120KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6613652
  • Stock #: 3430
  • VIN: WBA3B9C50EP458104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,120 KM

Vehicle Description

4Dr AWD

300HP

M-Performance Package

Karmen Harden Sound System

Red Interior

Well Maintained

Vehicle Features

M Performance
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

