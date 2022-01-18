$16,995+ tax & licensing
416-766-6226
2014 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive - SUNROOF|NAVIGATION|BACKUP|2xRIM&TIRE
Location
Monaco Motorcars Inc
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,995
- Listing ID: 8143978
- Stock #: STOCK-06
- VIN: WBA3B3C50EJ982160
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Auto ON/OFF, Power Memory Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, USB, Dual Climate Control, and More.
2014 BMW 328i xDrive Luxury Line. No Accidents, Clean CarFax ***Safety Certified***
OEM Wheels Include. All Season and Winter Tires Both on Wheels
Vehicle Features
