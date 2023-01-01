Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW 3 Series

75,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,780

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,780

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 3 Series

2014 BMW 3 Series

Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 3 Series

Sedan

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

  1. 9572125
  2. 9572125
  3. 9572125
  4. 9572125
  5. 9572125
  6. 9572125
  7. 9572125
  8. 9572125
  9. 9572125
  10. 9572125
  11. 9572125
  12. 9572125
  13. 9572125
  14. 9572125
  15. 9572125
  16. 9572125
  17. 9572125
  18. 9572125
  19. 9572125
  20. 9572125
  21. 9572125
  22. 9572125
Contact Seller

$20,780

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9572125
  • Stock #: 154032
  • VIN: WBA3B3C55EJ980047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 154032
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Back-up Camera, Heated Seats, This is a Financing price: $20480 the cash Price: $21888 The vehicle is ON SALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms. We approve all credit Use the application form below for financing: https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq *SUNROOF *Bluetooth *BACKUP SENSOR Actual pictures are provided All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit ***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy*** AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price to competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car. Serving clients throughout Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls. Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6 Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoPluto

2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 88,000 KM
$19,480 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic Sed...
 150,000 KM
$15,480 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Altima 4...
 139,000 KM
$13,480 + tax & lic

Email AutoPluto

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Call Dealer

888-507-XXXX

(click to show)

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory