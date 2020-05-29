Menu
$19,899

+ taxes & licensing

Faraz Auto Sales

416-638-8132

2014 BMW 335i

2014 BMW 335i

M-SPORT|X-DRIVE|NAVI|BT AUDI|LOADED

2014 BMW 335i

M-SPORT|X-DRIVE|NAVI|BT AUDI|LOADED

Location

Faraz Auto Sales

150 Deerhide Crescent, North York, ON M9M 2Y6

416-638-8132

$19,899

+ taxes & licensing

  • 113,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5124806
  • Stock #: 459182
  • VIN: WBA3B9C53EP459182
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
***M-SPORT, ONTARIO VEHICLE*** Black Sapphire Metallic on Black Dakota Leather Interior, 3.0L, V6 Turbo, X-Drive (AWD), M-Sport Package, Loaded with Navigation, Keyless Push Button Start, Paddle Shifters, Xenon Headlights, Power Sunroof, M-Sport Heated Steering Wheel, Power Heated Memory Seats, Adjustable Sport, Sport +, Comfort & ECO Pro Driving Modes, ECO Stop/Start Mode, Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connection, CD/DVD Player, Auxiliary & USB Connectivity, Keyless Entry. An additional cost of $599 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. Cost of Borrowing Example: For every $1,000 financed at 4.99% over a 60 month term cost of borrowing would be $131 total over 60 months. If qualify for 3 months no payments, payments are deferred and added to the end of the loan.
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Faraz Auto Sales

Faraz Auto Sales

150 Deerhide Crescent, North York, ON M9M 2Y6

416-638-8132

