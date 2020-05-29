2014 BMW 335i

+ taxes & licensing
416-638-8132
150 Deerhide Crescent, North York, ON M9M 2Y6
416-638-8132
+ taxes & licensing
***M-SPORT, ONTARIO VEHICLE*** Black Sapphire Metallic on Black Dakota Leather Interior, 3.0L, V6 Turbo, X-Drive (AWD), M-Sport Package, Loaded with Navigation, Keyless Push Button Start, Paddle Shifters, Xenon Headlights, Power Sunroof, M-Sport Heated Steering Wheel, Power Heated Memory Seats, Adjustable Sport, Sport +, Comfort & ECO Pro Driving Modes, ECO Stop/Start Mode, Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connection, CD/DVD Player, Auxiliary & USB Connectivity, Keyless Entry. An additional cost of $599 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. Cost of Borrowing Example: For every $1,000 financed at 4.99% over a 60 month term cost of borrowing would be $131 total over 60 months. If qualify for 3 months no payments, payments are deferred and added to the end of the loan.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
150 Deerhide Crescent, North York, ON M9M 2Y6