Menu
Account
Sign In
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** <br/> ** CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! ** <br/> ** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> **GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //M SPORT PACKAGE! UPGRADED REAR DIFFUSER, SPOILER & BUMPER! UPGRADED INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM! SUNROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH LEG EXTENSION, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS GO, POWER TRUNK, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/>

2014 BMW 4 Series

104,397 KM

Details Description

$21,985

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 BMW 4 Series

435i //M SPORT | UPGRADED | CARBON FIBER | SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle
12970361

2014 BMW 4 Series

435i //M SPORT | UPGRADED | CARBON FIBER | SUNROOF

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

437-494-3945

  1. 12970361
  2. 12970361
  3. 12970361
  4. 12970361
  5. 12970361
  6. 12970361
  7. 12970361
  8. 12970361
  9. 12970361
  10. 12970361
  11. 12970361
  12. 12970361
  13. 12970361
  14. 12970361
  15. 12970361
  16. 12970361
  17. 12970361
  18. 12970361
  19. 12970361
  20. 12970361
  21. 12970361
  22. 12970361
  23. 12970361
  24. 12970361
  25. 12970361
  26. 12970361
  27. 12970361
  28. 12970361
  29. 12970361
  30. 12970361
  31. 12970361
  32. 12970361
  33. 12970361
  34. 12970361
Contact Seller

$21,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,397KM
VIN WBA3R5C55EK188725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 104,397 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **




===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


**GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //M SPORT PACKAGE! UPGRADED REAR DIFFUSER, SPOILER & BUMPER! UPGRADED INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM! SUNROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH LEG EXTENSION, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS GO, POWER TRUNK, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **






Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 330i | PREMIUM | PANO | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2018 BMW 3 Series 330i | PREMIUM | PANO | LOADED 126,683 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 350 //AMG SPORT | 7 SEATER | PANO | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 350 //AMG SPORT | 7 SEATER | PANO | LOADED 178,649 KM $21,985 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class 550 | PREMIUM | REAR ENTERTAINMENT | SUNROOF for sale in North York, ON
2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class 550 | PREMIUM | REAR ENTERTAINMENT | SUNROOF 105,277 KM $12,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

437-494-XXXX

(click to show)

437-494-3945

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

437-494-3945

2014 BMW 4 Series