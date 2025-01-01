$21,985+ taxes & licensing
2014 BMW 4 Series
435i //M SPORT | UPGRADED | CARBON FIBER | SUNROOF
Location
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
437-494-3945
$21,985
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,397KM
VIN WBA3R5C55EK188725
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 104,397 KM
Vehicle Description
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **
===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!
**GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //M SPORT PACKAGE! UPGRADED REAR DIFFUSER, SPOILER & BUMPER! UPGRADED INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM! SUNROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH LEG EXTENSION, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS GO, POWER TRUNK, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **
>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**
** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
2014 BMW 4 Series