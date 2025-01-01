Menu
Account
Sign In
**JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! * <br/> ** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** <br/> **CLEAN TITLE & CARFAX VERIFIED! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> ** GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM RED LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH HEATED FRONT SEATS, SUNROOF, LEG EXTENSION FOR FRONT PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2014 BMW 4 Series

159,310 KM

Details Description

$15,795

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 BMW 4 Series

428i | PREMIUM | RED LEATHER | SUNROOF |

Watch This Vehicle
13077385

2014 BMW 4 Series

428i | PREMIUM | RED LEATHER | SUNROOF |

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

437-494-3945

  1. 13077385
  2. 13077385
  3. 13077385
  4. 13077385
  5. 13077385
  6. 13077385
  7. 13077385
  8. 13077385
  9. 13077385
  10. 13077385
  11. 13077385
  12. 13077385
  13. 13077385
  14. 13077385
  15. 13077385
  16. 13077385
  17. 13077385
  18. 13077385
  19. 13077385
  20. 13077385
  21. 13077385
  22. 13077385
  23. 13077385
  24. 13077385
  25. 13077385
  26. 13077385
  27. 13077385
  28. 13077385
  29. 13077385
  30. 13077385
  31. 13077385
  32. 13077385
  33. 13077385
  34. 13077385
  35. 13077385
  36. 13077385
  37. 13077385
Contact Seller

$15,795

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,310KM
VIN WBA3N5C55EF716736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 159,310 KM

Vehicle Description

**JUST ARRIVED! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! *
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **
**CLEAN TITLE & CARFAX VERIFIED! **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!




** GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM RED LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH HEATED FRONT SEATS, SUNROOF, LEG EXTENSION FOR FRONT PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **




>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL PREMIUM | FENDER | PANO | CARPLAY | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL PREMIUM | FENDER | PANO | CARPLAY | LOADED 144,621 KM $18,985 + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW 3 Series 330i //M SPORT | PANO | HUD | 360 CAMERA | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2019 BMW 3 Series 330i //M SPORT | PANO | HUD | 360 CAMERA | LOADED 115,224 KM $28,985 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport AUTOBIOGRAPHY SUPERCHARGED | HUD | PANO | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport AUTOBIOGRAPHY SUPERCHARGED | HUD | PANO | LOADED 156,152 KM $36,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

437-494-XXXX

(click to show)

437-494-3945

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,795

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

437-494-3945

2014 BMW 4 Series