2014 BMW 4 Series

$25,985 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 9 , 0 1 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9738013

9738013 Stock #: AD84FA

AD84FA VIN: WBA3V9C51EPR69330

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Convertible

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 129,012 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.