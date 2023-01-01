Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW 4 Series

129,012 KM

Details Description

$25,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 4 Series

2014 BMW 4 Series

//M SPORT | CONVERTIBLE | NAVI | LOADED

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 4 Series

//M SPORT | CONVERTIBLE | NAVI | LOADED

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

  1. 9738013
  2. 9738013
  3. 9738013
  4. 9738013
  5. 9738013
  6. 9738013
  7. 9738013
  8. 9738013
  9. 9738013
  10. 9738013
  11. 9738013
  12. 9738013
  13. 9738013
  14. 9738013
  15. 9738013
  16. 9738013
  17. 9738013
  18. 9738013
  19. 9738013
  20. 9738013
  21. 9738013
  22. 9738013
  23. 9738013
  24. 9738013
  25. 9738013
  26. 9738013
  27. 9738013
  28. 9738013
Contact Seller

$25,985

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
129,012KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9738013
  • Stock #: AD84FA
  • VIN: WBA3V9C51EPR69330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 129,012 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS THIS ONE! HARDTOP CONVERTIBLE!!**
** NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **




===>> FINANCE TODAY! APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE
===>> FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE




** GORGEOUS IMPERIAL BLUE METALLIC OVER PREMIUM OYSTER DAKOTA LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //M SPORT PACKAGE, //M SPORT SEATS, //M SPORT STEERING WHEEL, //M SPORT SUSPENSION, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, LED LIGHTS, HEAD UP DISPLAY, PREMIUM HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, PARK ASSIST, PUSH START, KEYLESS GO, SATELLITE RADIO, XENON LIGHTS, CRUISE CONTROL WITH BRAKE FUNCTION AND MUCH. MUCH MORE!! **






>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES




*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***


** WARRANTY. We provide various extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

2015 Infiniti QX60 L...
 223,000 KM
$13,895 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Atla...
 187,232 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X5 //M SPOR...
 61,102 KM
$41,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

Call Dealer

647-621-XXXX

(click to show)

647-621-8555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory