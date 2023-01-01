Menu
2014 BMW 5 Series

Sedan

Leather Interior, Navigation System, Sunroof, Alloy Rims, Back-Up Camera, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

Special Financing Price: $11,880 for financing. Payment Options: While the financing price stands out, we also offer the flexibility of other payment methods. Please note that the vehicle price will increase by $1,200 for alternative payment forms, including cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

Certification and E-Test: Vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional $999, ensuring your peace of mind. According to OMVIC Regulations, if not certified and E-tested, the vehicle is deemed not driveable, not E-tested, and not certified.

All prices are plus HST and licensing fees, and they are subject to change without notice. The financing fee is extra.

AutoPluto
3905 Keele St #4, Toronto, ON M3J1N6
888-507-5798

2014 BMW 5 Series

216,500 KM

Details Description Features

$11,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 BMW 5 Series

Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 5 Series

Sedan

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

Contact Seller

$11,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
216,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBA5A7C5XED612917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 154234
  • Mileage 216,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Explore Your Drive at AUTO PLUTO! 🚗Discover the perfect blend of luxury and performance with our latest arrival! This sleek beauty comes fully loaded with features that make every drive an experience to remember:
  • 🌟 Leather Interior: Immerse yourself in the comfort of premium leather as you embark on your journeys.
  • 🛰 Navigation System: Navigate the roads with confidence and ease, thanks to the advanced navigation technology at your fingertips.
  • 🌞 Sunroof: Embrace the open sky and enjoy a breath of fresh air with the power sunroof feature.
  • 🏎 Alloy Rims: Elevate your style on the road with eye-catching alloy rims that perfectly complement the vehicle's design.
  • 📷 Back-Up Camera: Maneuver effortlessly in any situation with the convenience of a built-in back-up camera.
  • 🚗 Lane Keeping Assist (LKA): Experience an added layer of safety with LKA, a feature designed to help you stay securely within your lane.
Financing Made Simple:At AUTO PLUTO, we believe in making your dream car a reality. Our financing process is designed to provide you with the best options and flexibility:
  • 💲 Special Financing Price: $11,880 for financing. Experience the ease of payments tailored to your budget.
  • 💳 Payment Options: While the financing price stands out, we also offer the flexibility of other payment methods. Please note that the vehicle price will increase by $1,200 for alternative payment forms, including cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.
  • 📝 Easy Application: Use our hassle-free online application form here to get started on your financing journey.
  • 🌐 Nationwide Approval: We approve all credit situations, from good credit to challenging scenarios like bankruptcy and collections.
Drive with Confidence:
  • 📸 Actual Pictures: The images provided are a true representation of the vehicle's condition.
  • 🛠 Certification and E-Test: Vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional $999, ensuring your peace of mind. According to OMVIC Regulations, if not certified and E-tested, the vehicle is deemed not driveable, not E-tested, and not certified.
  • 📈 Transparent Pricing: All prices are plus HST and licensing fees, and they are subject to change without notice. The financing fee is extra.
Your Journey Begins at AUTO PLUTO:Experience exceptional customer service from the moment you set foot on our lot. AUTO PLUTO is committed to delivering a stress-free car-buying experience at a fair price compared to the competition.Visit Us Today:3905 Keele St #4, Toronto, ON M3J1N6🌍 Serving clients throughout Canada & Ontario. From Toronto to Niagara Falls, we've got your automotive dreams covered.Get in touch with us and drive away in your dream car! 🚗💨

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

$11,880

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2014 BMW 5 Series