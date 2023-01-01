$11,880+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 BMW 5 Series
Sedan
Location
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
888-507-5798
$11,880
+ taxes & licensing
216,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBA5A7C5XED612917
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 154234
- Mileage 216,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Explore Your Drive at AUTO PLUTO! 🚗Discover the perfect blend of luxury and performance with our latest arrival! This sleek beauty comes fully loaded with features that make every drive an experience to remember:
- 🌟 Leather Interior: Immerse yourself in the comfort of premium leather as you embark on your journeys.
- 🛰 Navigation System: Navigate the roads with confidence and ease, thanks to the advanced navigation technology at your fingertips.
- 🌞 Sunroof: Embrace the open sky and enjoy a breath of fresh air with the power sunroof feature.
- 🏎 Alloy Rims: Elevate your style on the road with eye-catching alloy rims that perfectly complement the vehicle's design.
- 📷 Back-Up Camera: Maneuver effortlessly in any situation with the convenience of a built-in back-up camera.
- 🚗 Lane Keeping Assist (LKA): Experience an added layer of safety with LKA, a feature designed to help you stay securely within your lane.
- 💲 Special Financing Price: $11,880 for financing. Experience the ease of payments tailored to your budget.
- 💳 Payment Options: While the financing price stands out, we also offer the flexibility of other payment methods. Please note that the vehicle price will increase by $1,200 for alternative payment forms, including cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.
- 📝 Easy Application: Use our hassle-free online application form here to get started on your financing journey.
- 🌐 Nationwide Approval: We approve all credit situations, from good credit to challenging scenarios like bankruptcy and collections.
- 📸 Actual Pictures: The images provided are a true representation of the vehicle's condition.
- 🛠 Certification and E-Test: Vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional $999, ensuring your peace of mind. According to OMVIC Regulations, if not certified and E-tested, the vehicle is deemed not driveable, not E-tested, and not certified.
- 📈 Transparent Pricing: All prices are plus HST and licensing fees, and they are subject to change without notice. The financing fee is extra.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Call Dealer
888-507-XXXX(click to show)
888-507-5798
Alternate Numbers647-518-4130
2014 BMW 5 Series