Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW 5 Series

111,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Crown Automobile

416-661-1515

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 5 Series

2014 BMW 5 Series

4dr Sdn 535d xDrive AWD, M-SPORT PKG, TECH PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 5 Series

4dr Sdn 535d xDrive AWD, M-SPORT PKG, TECH PKG

Location

Crown Automobile

4610 Dufferin St. Unit 14B, North York, ON M3H 5S4

416-661-1515

  1. 7193342
  2. 7193342
  3. 7193342
  4. 7193342
  5. 7193342
  6. 7193342
  7. 7193342
  8. 7193342
  9. 7193342
  10. 7193342
  11. 7193342
  12. 7193342
  13. 7193342
  14. 7193342
  15. 7193342
  16. 7193342
  17. 7193342
  18. 7193342
  19. 7193342
  20. 7193342
  21. 7193342
  22. 7193342
  23. 7193342
  24. 7193342
  25. 7193342
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

111,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7193342
  • Stock #: 14BM111W
  • VIN: WBAFV3C5XED684220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 14BM111W
  • Mileage 111,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 BMW 535D XDRIVE, DIESEL ENGINE, M-SPORT PACKAGE, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, PREMIUM PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER TRUNK, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, SPORT PACKAGE AND MUCH MORE TO MENTION, MUST BE SEEN.


 


CARFAX: https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=GQpivQrl/2iEqxv8dO8/Umb1gEulm8ih


 


WE PROVIDE YOU FULL HISTORY REPORT ON EVERY VEHICLE. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE. SAME DAY EASY FINANCE AND LEASE APPROVALS WITH COMPETITIVE RATES. 


ALL VEHICLES CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR AN ADDITIONAL $499 ( OIL CHANGE INCLUDED ), IF NOT CERTIFIED AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS: VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. WE DO PROVIDE EXTENDED WARRANTIES WITH TIME OR MILEAGE LIMIT SUITABLE FOR YOUR NEED. WE ARRANGE SHIPPING FOR OUT OF PROVINCE CUSTOMERS. ALL SEASON, WINTER AND SUMMER TIRES ARE AVAILABLE FOR GREAT PRICES.


FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT US AT:


PHONE: 416-661-1515    


TEXT: 647-294-2843


E-MAIL: INFO@CROWNAUTOMOBILE.CA


ADDRESS: 14-4610 DUFFERIN ST, NORTH YORK, ON, M3H 5S4

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
MEMORY SEAT
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Crown Automobile

2014 BMW 5 Series 4d...
 111,000 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 44,900 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2016 Tesla Model X 9...
 63,000 KM
$77,900 + tax & lic

Email Crown Automobile

Crown Automobile

Crown Automobile

4610 Dufferin St. Unit 14B, North York, ON M3H 5S4

Call Dealer

416-661-XXXX

(click to show)

416-661-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory