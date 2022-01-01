Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW 5 Series

185,265 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Mall

647-748-5755

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 5 Series

2014 BMW 5 Series

528i xDrive M-Sport NAVI Sunroof 360Cam One Owner Clean Carfax

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 5 Series

528i xDrive M-Sport NAVI Sunroof 360Cam One Owner Clean Carfax

Location

Toronto Auto Mall

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

647-748-5755

  1. 8104882
  2. 8104882
  3. 8104882
  4. 8104882
  5. 8104882
  6. 8104882
  7. 8104882
  8. 8104882
  9. 8104882
  10. 8104882
  11. 8104882
  12. 8104882
  13. 8104882
  14. 8104882
  15. 8104882
  16. 8104882
  17. 8104882
  18. 8104882
  19. 8104882
  20. 8104882
  21. 8104882
  22. 8104882
  23. 8104882
  24. 8104882
  25. 8104882
  26. 8104882
  27. 8104882
  28. 8104882
  29. 8104882
  30. 8104882
  31. 8104882
  32. 8104882
  33. 8104882
  34. 8104882
  35. 8104882
  36. 8104882
  37. 8104882
  38. 8104882
  39. 8104882
  40. 8104882
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

185,265KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8104882
  • Stock #: 612708
  • VIN: WBA5A7C51ED612708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 612708
  • Mileage 185,265 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Bmw 528i xDrive M-Sport, NAVI, Sunroof, Leather, 360 Back-Up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Drive Select (Comfort & Sport), Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Input, Air Conditioning, Push Button Start, Auto Hold, Harmon Kardon Sound System, Rear Sunshades. One Owner. Clean Carfax.

______________________________________
***Financing options*** Financing with $0 Down payment along with rates as low as 4.99% (Open Loan Option).Take advantage of 3 months no payment offers from major Canadian banks (O.A.C). All financing rates advertised are fixed and not variable. Rates may increase based on credit qualification or vehicle specs. This vehicle can be leased for personal or commercial purposes with attractive lease rates and terms. lease rates may vary depending on vehicle specs and overall credit qualification.
____________________________________________________
***Extended warranty Options*** This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty protection from Peoples choice warranty and Global Warranty. Extended Warranty can be purchased from 1 to 4 years length with no kilometre restrictions Extended warranty will cover any unexpected repairs listed on your selected package up to $10,000 per repair. You can choose to repair...
______________________________________
***Certification*** Certification can be purchased for only $599 and is inspected by licensed mechanics, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not road worthy.
Prices are plus HST & Licensing.
______________________________________
***5 Reason to buy from us with confidence***
1. Every vehicle is fully reconditioned and detailed by professionals before being advertised for sale.
2. 36 days Ontario safety certification Provided upon purchase of Safety & Certify
3. Every vehicle will be presented with a car proof report and or Car-fax.
4. On site financing is available to expedite and simplify your vehicle purchase experience. Bad credit specialists are available on-site to help clients with the toughest credit situations. Ask our finance specialist about qualifying for 3 to 6 months payment deferral on your next purchase.
5. All types of trades are welcome with a fair vehicle trade appraisal.

*Toronto Auto Mall is a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. We Practice and promote all in pricing with all our vehicles. Financing Fee may be applied to certain financing terms. Advertised prices do not include provincial sales tax.

Located at 1170 Sheppard Ave West, Unit 36-38, Toronto, ON, M3K 2A3.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Front Sensors
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Auto Mall

2014 Audi Q5 2.0 Pro...
 111,274 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 56,075 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2010 Audi Q5 3.2 Pre...
 174,381 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Mall

Toronto Auto Mall

Toronto Auto Mall

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

Call Dealer

647-748-XXXX

(click to show)

647-748-5755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory