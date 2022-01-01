2014 BMW 5 Series

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 5 , 2 6 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8104882

8104882 Stock #: 612708

612708 VIN: WBA5A7C51ED612708

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 612708

Mileage 185,265 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features AWD SPORT PACKAGE PREMIUM PACKAGE Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Leatherette Interior Accident Free Driver Side Airbag Aux in Premium Audio Package Front Sensors Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport Power Rear Door / Hatch Premium Interior Trim Level Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package Service Records Included

