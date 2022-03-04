Menu
2014 BMW i3

62,579 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Rover

416-654-3413

4dr HB W/ RANGE EXTENDER/ BLUETOOTH/NAVIGATION/BACKUP CAMERA

Auto Rover

4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9

416-654-3413

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

62,579KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8656180
  Stock #: 1462
  VIN: Wby1z4c50ev273537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 62,579 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL! I3 ELECTRIC WITH RANGE EXTENDER WHITE OVER GREY INTERIOR WITH LOW LOW KILOMETRES! 


THIS VEHICLE IS A 4 DOOR HATCHBACK, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, KEYLESS ENTRY AND 2 KEY FOBS. PLEASE CONTACT US FOR MORE DETAILS.


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


WE ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


To our Valued Customers,


AutoRover is OPEN ‘BY APPOINTMENT ONLY’ until further notice.
PLEASE CALL 416-654-3413 to discuss availability and schedule your viewing MONDAY - THURSDAY 11-6 PM & FRIDAY - SATURDAY 11-5 PM. 


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~CELEBRATING 27 YEARS IN BUSINESS~ALL VEHICLES SOLD ‘SAFETY CERTIFIED’ and ‘ROAD-READY’ for a flat fee of $895. If not Certified, as per OMVIC regulation, the vehicle is UNFIT, NOT DRIVABLE and NOT PRESENTED AS BEING IN ROADWORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY*VISIT US@ 4521 CHESSWOOD DR. NORTH YORK M3J 2V6 or CALL US @ 416-654-3413 for more details ~We SERVICE what we SELL~

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Navigation System
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Auto Rover

Auto Rover

4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9

416-654-3413

