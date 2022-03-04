$24,995+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW i3
4dr HB W/ RANGE EXTENDER/ BLUETOOTH/NAVIGATION/BACKUP CAMERA
4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9
- Listing ID: 8656180
- Stock #: 1462
- VIN: Wby1z4c50ev273537
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 62,579 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL! I3 ELECTRIC WITH RANGE EXTENDER WHITE OVER GREY INTERIOR WITH LOW LOW KILOMETRES!
THIS VEHICLE IS A 4 DOOR HATCHBACK, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, KEYLESS ENTRY AND 2 KEY FOBS. PLEASE CONTACT US FOR MORE DETAILS.
