2014 BMW X1

$13,880 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10481844

10481844 Stock #: 154174

154174 VIN: WBAVL1C59EVY13984

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 154174

Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Navigation System Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features AWD Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.